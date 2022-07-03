Liv Morgan is Ms. Money In The Bank.

During the WWE Money In The Bank premium live event, Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Alexa Bliss, Shotzi, and Lacey Evans to win the 2022 Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match.

Morgan and Lynch were the lone pair remaining in the ring while climbing opposite ladders when Lynch seemingly knocked Morgan down to the mat, however, Morgan kicked herself off of the top rope and balanced herself back onto her ladder before dispatching the aforementioned Lynch and receiving the briefcase to win the match. Morgan qualified for the match on the 6/13 episode of WWE “RAW” when she and Alexa Bliss defeated Doudrop and last year’s winner, Nikki A.S.H. in a tag team match. Morgan now holds the opportunity to cash in her newly-won contract on the champion of her choosing anytime, anywhere.

The women’s Money In The Bank match was introduced in 2017 after the men’s iteration was debuted at WrestleMania 21 in 2005. Morgan joins former winners Carmella, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Nikki A.S.H., all of whom have successfully cashed in their contracts on the respective champions at the time of winning. The 2020 winner, Asuka was given the RAW Women’s Championship by then-champion, Becky Lynch the following night on WWE “RAW”, due to Lynch’s pregnancy.

The remaining card for WWE Money In The Bank can be found below:

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle vs. Madcap Moss — Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Bianca Belair (C) vs. Carmella — RAW Women’s Championship

Ronda Rousey (C) vs. Natalya — SmackDown Women’s Championship

Theory (C) vs. Bobby Lashley — United States Championship

The Usos (C) vs. Street Profits — Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Wrestling Inc. has ongoing coverage of WWE’s Money In The Bank premium live event, which can be found by clicking here.

