Randy Orton posed with Drew McIntyre’s sword, Angela, after Sunday’s WresleMania Backlash went off the air.

As seen in the video below, Orton climbed the turnbuckle and posed with the sword as McIntyre and Riddle cheered him on. Thereafter, Orton handed the sword back to McIntyre and posed some more for the crowd at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

This wasn’t the first instance of Orton posing with McIntyre’s sword. The Viper did the same pose at several recent WWE live events, including after the dark main event of last week’s RAW.

Orton, Riddle & McIntyre lost to The Bloodline in the six-man main event, after Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns pinned Riddle with a Spear.

As we’ve noted, WWE initially planned to have The Bloodline defend their titles in the WresleMania Backlash main event. However, those plans were dropped since WWE is planning a big Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns singles bout at some point in the summer. WWE has three big stadium shows scheduled for July, August and September.

