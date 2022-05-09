The Bloodline were able to stand tall at the end of WWE WrestleMania Backlash, picking up the victory against the team of RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre.

Roman Reigns and The Usos joined forces to take on the Raw Tag Team Champions and Drew McIntyre in the main event of the latest premium live event. It would be the Tribal Chief who scored the pinfall over Riddle to get the victory for The Bloodline after connecting with a Spear.

Despite spending large chunks of the match trying to not get involved, Roman did end up taking out all of his opponents. The Bloodline leader sent Drew through the announce table with a Rock Bottom, and he followed that up with a Superman Punch to Randy Orton. He showcased his dominance, in the end, being able to prove why he’s the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

This continued The Bloodline’s dominance recently, although none of the titles were on the line in this match. Despite WWE originally building a unification match with the tag team titles, that stipulation was taken away in the end. Because of that, the defeat to The Bloodline does not change anything for RK-Bro.

Elsewhere on the show, Ronda Rousey was able to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. WWE also announced an injury to Charlotte Flair after that. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes also secured another victory against Seth Rollins. WWE WrestleMania Backlash ultimately closed out with The Bloodline standing tall with all their gold.

