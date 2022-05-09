Cody Rhodes was able to walk away with his second victory over Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania Backlash in the opening match of the premium live event.

The American Nightmare kicked off the show in a rematch from his WWE WrestleMania 38 encounter against Seth Rollins. Despite Seth knowing who his opponent was this time, it was still Cody Rhodes who picked up the victory. This time, the win came via a roll-up, with Cody keeping hold of Seth’s tights for the win.

It was another brilliant match between the two, and Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins arguably stepped it up a notch this time around. Rollins was able to reverse and counter a lot of what the former AEW star was able to bring to the table this time. Cody still got some huge shots in though, including a major superplex.

Seth also brought plenty of offensive moves, and at one point he almost got the victory when he nailed a Pedigree. But even though his best efforts, the former WWE Champion was not able to get the victory. This continued Cody Rhodes’ undefeated run since he returned to the company, with The American Nightmare yet to be beaten.

You can follow our live coverage of WWE WrestleMania Backlash as it unfolds – HERE.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]