Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins in the dark main event after Friday’s SmackDown went off the air.

After the match, a young fan jumped the barricade to try and get a picture with The American Nightmare. As seen in the video below, Rhodes initially seemed worried about the fan touching him from behind, and immediately called for security. Rhodes asked the kid where his parents were, before requesting him to return to his seat. He eventually granted the kid the picture, and also shared his reaction to the video of the kid jumping the barricade, as seen below.

This popped me. He ended up getting the pic Good kiddo

According to PWInsder, there was another incident involving a young fan at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY. Cody Rhodes saw a young fan with a sign noting it was his birthday, and wanted to bring him up to the ring. However, Rhodes didn’t believe he was allowed to do so, but eventually said “screw it” and lifted the kid on the ring apron for the fans in the arena to sing Happy Birthday to close out the taping.

Cody Rhodes beat Seth Rollins after hitting three CrossRhodes in the dark main event. The RAW Superstars will lock horns in a WrestleMania 38 rematch at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event.

This popped me. He ended up getting the pic 😂 📸 Good kiddo — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 7, 2022

Nassau… That was magic, legit Til’ the next time @NassauColiseum #SmackDown — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 7, 2022

Sorry for the grainy video but after the dark match @CodyRhodes took a kid out the audience and we got to sing happy birthday to him. This Is the type of thing that makes you a fan for life and Cody definitely is the man for this. #WWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Y8425tXxlj — x (@red_hood90) May 7, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts