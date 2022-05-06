Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* The go-home build for WrestleMania Backlash

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler

* The New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland in a Tables Match

* In-ring face-off for The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro

