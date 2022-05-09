WWE announced that Charlotte Flair has suffered a, “fracture of the radius” during her I Quit match against Ronda Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash.

The Queen lost her SmackDown Women’s Championship against the former UFC star on the show. She uttered the words, “I Quit,” after Ronda locked in an armbar on Charlotte Flair inside a chair. Despite a valiant effort throughout the bout, that was enough to force her to quit.

It has been reported by Fightful Select that this injury is very much a storyline angle. It was booked to have Ronda Rousey take Charlotte Flair out of storylines. The reason for this is that WWE creative had been told Charlotte was taking a little time away. Because of that, they wrote in a kayfabe injury angle. It is unknown how long her break is going to last, or when it will begin.

Ronda initially put the move in, and asked Flair to quit. She opted to say no, which infuriated the challenger. Ronda claimed that is what she wanted to hear, so she locked the move in even tighter, which is what then led to her securing the victory. WWE has claimed that they will be providing further information about Flair moving forwards.

