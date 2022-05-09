Ronda Rousey is officially the new SmackDown Women’s Champion after forcing Charlotte Flair to say, “I Quit” at WWE WrestleMania Backlash.

The two women met in a rematch from WWE WrestleMania 38, but this time the result went the other way. In what was a physical encounter, Ronda Rousey would be the one to have her hand raised. The two rivals brawled all around the ringside area, up the ramp, and into the stairwell at one point.

They used a variety of weapons, including kendo sticks and chairs, while Flair even launched a drink in the face of Ronda Rousey at one stage. It was a physical battle from the first bell to last, with both women getting their time to dominate the encounter. Ronda pushed her submission style, while Flair hit more power moves in a bid to get the job done.

In the end, Flair was able to connect with Natural Selection inside the ring, slamming Ronda Rousey onto a chair. But that wasn’t enough to get the former UFC star to quit. Ronda ended up catching Flair’s arm, putting it into the Armbar inside of the chair. Flair initially didn’t quit, but that is what Rousey wanted to hear. She then locked the move in tighter, and Flair eventually uttered the words that ended the match.

