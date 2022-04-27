Ronda Rousey recently spoke to the Wives Of Wrestling Podcast about her bachelorette party.

While most people like to go and have a party or relax, that wasn’t the case for her. Instead, Ronda ended up asking if she could go and train with WWE in order to spend time with her friends.

“Well, it was Shayna that got me into WWE in general,” Rousey said. “Then she started training at the PC, then Marina moved out there with Chris. So, I guess I kind of approached them, I had a bachelorette party coming up, and I thought I really want to hang out with the girls, but everybody’s in Florida doing wrestling. I was like, ‘why don’t I come, and I’ll do wrestling with you guys. That way we can hang out, and have our time over there.’

“I think my agent Brad, because I didn’t have Triple H’s number or anything, I was like, ‘what do you think the WWE would think if I asked my bachelorette party spent like a week training over there?’ Then I think it was me Jessamy and Shayna would do like an RV road trip, I love RVs, to LA from Florida. So, that was kind of it, my present to myself was basically giving myself a tryout.”

Ronda Rousey then went on to set up her official meeting, which was with Triple H. Initially, she only wanted to work until November, and then start a family with Travis Browne but WWE asked if she would stick around between each WrestleMania, and things ended up becoming organic from there.

“So then my agent Brad set up a meeting with me and Triple H, being like, ‘oh would you like to this,’ kind of thing,” she said. ” I was like, ‘yeah,’ but I didn’t know what I was getting into, I didn’t think I would be able to have any actual matches on my own. I didn’t know what live shows were, I didn’t know that was a thing.

“So, I ended up becoming like a, give a mouse a cookie situation. Where I was like, ‘okay, I’ll do this fun wrestling thing before me and Trav have a baby.’ It was kind of like a bucket list, okay let me go do some WWE stuff for a year or whatever before we have a baby. Because at first, I was like, ‘oh yeah, by November we want to go off and have a baby,’ and they were like, ‘oh well, we kind of do things from WrestleMania to WrestleMania, so could you extend it to the next WrestleMania?’

“I am like, ‘all right, fine, whatever,’ and then it just developed into this entire world, and universe, and experience that I didn’t know it was coming. So, it was very organic the way everything happened.”

When it comes to members of her family possibly working with her at one point, she thinks Browne would be open to it. The same cannot be said for her mother, as Ronda Rousey had to tell Becky Lynch not to mention her. This was due to the fact her mother was ready to fight anybody who did.

“I think Trav would be down, I think we would have a great time, we would love that,” she said. “I think my mom might actually like haul off and beat the sh*t out of somebody if they said something that pissed her off. Like, a 100 percent. I had to at one point tell Becky like, ‘hey Becky. I don’t think you can say anything else with my mom, because when she might kill you if she sees you.’

“My mom literally said to me, she was like, ‘these people might pay you to put up with this kind of sh*t, no one’s paying me, if anyone says sh*t about me, and I see them in person, I’m going to break their f*cking arm.’”

