As noted, this week’s WWE RAW will be celebrating 20 years of Randy Orton consistently performing in the company since his debut on April 5, 2002. Few have seen success like Randy Orton, and even fewer have seen the career longevity that he has had, arguably getting better as he ages.

Orton started making waves in WWE when he joined a legendary stable that was gaining power at the time, Evolution. Triple H would recruit Ric Flair, then Batista, and lastly, the third-generation star, Randy Orton.

This set the seeds for one of Orton’s greatest rivals from his entire tenure — his former mentor, Triple H. The two would go on to headline WrestleManias against one another and create memorable moments spanning from their first feud in 2004 to their final match at Super Showdown in 2019.

Since this week is a celebration dedicated to Randy’s career, Triple H took to Twitter and sent out a special message to his former protege. Of course, in real life, the two men have a much better relationship than their characters did on TV.

“Only a few actually make it to the very, very top of @WWE, almost no one can do it for 20 years. I’ve had the honor of watching @RandyOrton do just that; and become the star, the performer, the leader, the man and the father I always knew he would. Congrats on 20 years, Randy!” Triple H wrote.

Orton took the time to send back an equally kind response, pointing the credit to Triple H for seeing something in him that wasn’t always clear.

“I know it took some patience with me in the beginning but thank you for not giving up on me. I couldn’t have asked for a better mentor. Everyone that crosses paths with you in this business is better for it, whether it’s inside the ring or out. Thank YOU,” Orton wrote back.

Along with Orton’s 20-year celebration, Becky Lynch will be making her return to the RAW after losing her RAW Women’s Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. You can see the current lineup for RAW at this link.

You can see the exchange of Tweets below:

I know it took some patience with me in the beginning 😬 but thank you for not giving up on me. I couldn’t have asked for a better mentor. Everyone that crosses paths with you in this business is better for it, whether it’s inside the ring or out. Thank YOU https://t.co/uC1Rwul2Yk — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) April 23, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]