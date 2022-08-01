With new management in charge of WWE, some are wondering if a potential reconciliation can be reached between the promotion and former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Naomi and Sasha Banks, who haven’t been seen in WWE since they walked out of “WWE Raw” in May. Now, just hours before the post-SummerSlam episode of “Raw”, a tweet from the company’s own social media has people wondering if reconciliation has been reached.

Early Monday afternoon, WWE’s Twitter account posted the following message hyping up tonight’s show:

“With SummerSlam in the rearview, who will make the biggest statement tonight on WWE Raw?”

With #SummerSlam in the rearview, who will make the biggest statement tonight on #WWERaw? — WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2022

While it appears to be a simple promotional tweet on the surface, some are speculating that the specific word choice is clue indicating the return of Banks and Naomi. Many will note that Banks’ primary finishing move is called the Bank Statement, while Naomi’s is called the Rearview. Considering the fact that Banks’ and Naomi’s primary issues with WWE reportedly stemmed from creative difference, and that Triple H taking over as both head of creative and EVP of Talent Relations has already led to the return of Dakota Kai and the main roster debut of Iyo Sky (fka Io Shirai), it wouldn’t be entirely surprising to see Banks and Naomi rejoin the roster in short order. No official confirmation regarding Banks and Naomi returning has emerged as of this writing, however.

To date, neither woman has officially commented on the walkout and their reasons for it, though Naomi has posted cryptic statements regarding the situation on social media and both have set up potential moves post-WWE. Some reports have stated Banks wouldn’t be available to wrestle again until January 1, though she will be making public appearances in the meantime, including the C2E2 convention this weekend in Chicago. Naomi was also recently added to the event.

Another guest has entered the C2E2 ring. Trinity Fatu “Naomi” joins Mercedes Varnado “Sasha Banks” in Chicago Aug 6 & 7. Get your tickets now to meet this girl power duo: https://t.co/WIq2fCOvXm pic.twitter.com/DiU8JlTKts — C2E2 (@c2e2) July 29, 2022

Whether Banks or Naomi appear tonight or not, “WWE Raw” will air at its usual 8 p.m. on the USA Network, and will take place in Houston, Texas. Various outlets have reported that tonight’s “Raw” show is being seen internally as an important show, and some performers, including NXT 2.0 star Santos Escobar, have teased potential appearances on the program.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]