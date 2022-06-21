It’s now been over a month since Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of an episode of “WWE Monday Night Raw”, an act that would lead to the two being suspended indefinitely and stripped of their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Not much has been heard about Naomi since then, though she did remove all mentions of WWE from her social media accounts soon after.

Today, fans learned when they could be seeing Naomi next. The Twitter account @NaomiWWENews tweeted out that the suspended star would be appearing on an upcoming E! TV series — news that was confirmed by Naomi herself retweeting it.

“Naomi will be featured on an episode of the upcoming season of ‘Celebrity Game Face’ hosted by Kevin Hart,” the tweet read.

According to its IMDb synopsis, “Celebrity Game Face” sees “Hart and his wife challenge other celebrity couples to games that they can play in their own homes.” The show began airing in July 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has enjoyed two seasons thus far. Though the show generally involves couples, Naomi’s husband, WWE star Jimmy Uso, has not been announced as appearing in the episode, which also does not have an airdate at this time.

In a bit of irony, Naomi joins her former tag team partner in appearing on one of Hart’s programs — Banks appeared on the comedian’s “Cold As Balls” show back in May. The episode aired shortly after Naomi and Banks walked out of WWE, though it was taped before the incident.

While Naomi has kept a low profile since then, Banks has been in the news a lot during the last week regarding talks of a potential release. Raj Giri reported that Banks had been released last Wednesday; though WWE has not confirmed the news, many within WWE believe the report. Other outlets have suggested that even if Banks hasn’t been officially released yet, her lawyers are currently working on it.

