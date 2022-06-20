During Friday’s “SmackDown” tapings in Minneapolis, Minnesota, several WWE talents were reportedly “speaking openly backstage” believing that Sasha Banks had been released from the company.

According to Fightful Select, the talents have still not been told in any official capacity if the reports of Banks’ release are legitimate. However, the talents referenced “would be in the position to know” if Banks had been released, the report added, indicating that the said talents are good friends with The Boss.

Following Raj Giri’s report of Banks’ release last Friday, WrestleVotes also reported that Banks had been released from her WWE contract. While Fightful Select and Mat Men Podcast didn’t confirm reports of the release, they noted that Banks’ attorneys were working with WWE to finalize the same.

WWE has yet to comment on the reports, which includes not issuing any denial.

As noted earlier, WWE digitally removed a fan sign that read “Sasha Krew 4 Life” following “SmackDown” last Friday. You can see the before-and-after photos of the fan sign below.

Banks and Naomi staged a walkout from WWE during the May 16 “Raw” and were subsequently handed out indefinite suspensions without pay. WWE has removed all references to the two Superstars from their TV graphic intro, deleted their Facebook pages, and pulled all their merchandise from WWE Shop. According to several reports, both Superstars are on expiring contracts, and Naomi was actually negotiating a new deal shortly before her walkout. Banks’ contract is also set to expire sometime later this year, according to former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide.

