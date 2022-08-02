Lost in all the excitement of who may or may not have been appearing on “WWE Raw” yesterday was the fact that Ronda Rousey is currently in a bit of trouble, at least in storyline. The former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion is currently serving a “suspension” for her actions at WWE SummerSlam, though some new information suggests Rousey won’t be gone all that long.

“She’s booked on the Cardiff show,” said Dave Meltzer, discussing Rousey’s suspension with Bryan Alvarez on this morning’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. “So she’s going to be unsuspended at least before [that]. I don’t know how long, but it’s not going to be a month, to put it that way, because she’s got to be back for the PPV show.”

Rousey’s suspension came as a result of her attacking a referee following her loss to Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. The former UFC star had Morgan in an armbar and made her submit, but the referee missed the tap-out and counted Rousey down for a three count, allowing Morgan to retain the “SmackDown” Women’s title. Rousey would also lay out Morgan after the match, suggesting a heel turn, though a later report revealed Rousey was still listed as a top babyface on “SmackDown.”

Rousey had been on a string of good fortune prior to the last month, having won the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash back in May. She lost the title to Morgan after the latter cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at the aptly-named WWE Money in the Bank show in July, setting off the series of events that would lead to Rousey’s suspension.

