Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE WrestleMania 38 Night Two Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
Our live coverage starts at 6pm ET. You can click here for our detailed recap from WrestleMania Saturday.
Here is what’s in store for tonight:
Musical Performance: DJ Valentino Khan spins as fans enter AT&T Stadium
“America The Beautiful” Performance: Jessie James Decker
Winner Takes All Title Unification Match
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles
The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)
Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
Shayna Baszler and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)
Anything Goes Match
Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles
Omos vs. Bobby Lashley
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]