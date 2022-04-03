Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE WrestleMania 38 Night Two Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

Our live coverage starts at 6pm ET. You can click here for our detailed recap from WrestleMania Saturday.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

Musical Performance: DJ Valentino Khan spins as fans enter AT&T Stadium

“America The Beautiful” Performance: Jessie James Decker

Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Shayna Baszler and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

Anything Goes Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]