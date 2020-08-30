Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Payback Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 6pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

No Holds Barred Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Apollo Crews (c)

Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy

King Baron Corbin vs. Matt Riddle

Big E vs. Sheamus

Kickoff Pre-show

Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott vs. The IIconics