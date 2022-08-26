WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (08/26) - Drew McIntyre Vs. Sami Zayn, Second Chance Fatal Four Way Match
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s official live coverage for "SmackDown Live" on August 26, 2022, live from Detroit, Michigan!
The Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre, will face off against Sami Zayn. McIntyre is set to take on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, for his titles at Clash At The Castle on September 3 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Reigns and McIntyre came face-to-face last week ahead of their match before things descended between the pair. At one point, McIntyre set Reigns up for the Claymore Kick, but Zayn pushed him out of the way and absorbed the blow for him. Zayn has been trying to get into the Bloodline for the past several weeks now and has made various attempts to prove himself to the group, but has yet to be invited to officially be a member. Will Zayn be able to score the win and prove himself once more to the Head Of The Table?
A fatal four-way match to determine which of the four previously eliminated teams from the tournament for the vacant Women's Tag Team Titles will be held tonight, as Dana Brooke and Tamina, Shotzi and Xia Li, Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop and Natalya and Sonya Deville will all face off. Toxic Attraction earned the chance to advance to the second round last week but were forced to relinquish their spot after Gigi Dolin suffered a concussion. The winner of this match will go on to face the team of Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in the Quarter Finals next week.
Ricochet is set to take on Happy Corbin in singles competition. The One and Only looks to seek revenge on Corbin after Corbin almost pinned him last week during a fatal five-way to determine the #1 contender to Gunther's Intercontinental Title at Clash At The Castle.
The New Day are also set to appear on the show as Woods makes his return to the Blue Brand. Last week, the Viking Raiders held a Viking funeral for the New Day after weeks of increasing tension between the two teams. The Raiders and New Day have both launched surprise attacks on one another over the last several weeks. What will the New Day have to say tonight?
We are live! Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome fans at home as Ricochet comes to the ring. Happy Corbin follows.
Ricochet vs. Happy Corbin
The bell rings and Corbin charges at Ricochet. Ricochet sends him to the outside with a hurricanrana before Corbin slides in. Ricochet delivers a drop kick, followed by a standing shooting star press. He goes for a pin, but Corbin kicks out. Ricochet delivers a shoulder to Corbin's midsection, but Corbin fires back with a right hand. Corbin delivers a chop to Ricochet, followed by several right hands. Ricochet delivers a springboard elbow, then looks for a baseball slide followed by a corkscrew.
Back from the break, Ricochet delivers a few kicks to Corbin. Corbin slides to the outside and delivers a World Strongest Slam on the Announce Table. Corbin sends Ricochet into the barricade before tossing him back in the ring. He delivers a slap, then sends Ricochet face first into the top turnbuckle. He goes for a pin, but Ricochet kicks out. Corbin delivers a knee to Ricochet, followed by a running forearm. He sends him into the ring post before Ricochet fires back with a DDT.
Ricochet delivers several kicks to Corbin, followed by an insiguri. He hits a shoulder to Corbin's midsection, followed by a hurricanrana. Corbin delivers the Deep Six, then goes for a pin but Ricochet kicks out. Ricochet looks for the 450 Splash, but Corbin counters into a big boot. He slams Ricochet into the mat, then goes for a pin but Corbin kicks out. Ricochet hits a knee, followed by a super kick. Ricochet ascends to the top and delivers a Shooting Star Press for the win.
Winner: Ricochet
We head backstage to the Street Profits. Hit Row walks in and B-Fab says she heard they want the smoke. They all say they want the money, money, money, money!
Back from the break, we head to a video of Drew McIntyre speaking to the camera about his journey from Scotland to WWE.
Back at ringside, Karrion Kross and Scarlett appear from the crowd. Kross congratulates McIntyre on his story of redemption and says it may or may not be his time. He says that at any given moment, he can put his arm through his head and make his achievements mean nothing. He tells McIntyre "tick tock".
Shotzi and Xia Li head to the ring as we head to a commercial break.