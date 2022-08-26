WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (08/26) - Drew McIntyre Vs. Sami Zayn, Second Chance Fatal Four Way Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s official live coverage for "SmackDown Live" on August 26, 2022, live from Detroit, Michigan!

The Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre, will face off against Sami Zayn. McIntyre is set to take on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, for his titles at Clash At The Castle on September 3 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Reigns and McIntyre came face-to-face last week ahead of their match before things descended between the pair. At one point, McIntyre set Reigns up for the Claymore Kick, but Zayn pushed him out of the way and absorbed the blow for him. Zayn has been trying to get into the Bloodline for the past several weeks now and has made various attempts to prove himself to the group, but has yet to be invited to officially be a member. Will Zayn be able to score the win and prove himself once more to the Head Of The Table?

A fatal four-way match to determine which of the four previously eliminated teams from the tournament for the vacant Women's Tag Team Titles will be held tonight, as Dana Brooke and Tamina, Shotzi and Xia Li, Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop and Natalya and Sonya Deville will all face off. Toxic Attraction earned the chance to advance to the second round last week but were forced to relinquish their spot after Gigi Dolin suffered a concussion. The winner of this match will go on to face the team of Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in the Quarter Finals next week.

Ricochet is set to take on Happy Corbin in singles competition. The One and Only looks to seek revenge on Corbin after Corbin almost pinned him last week during a fatal five-way to determine the #1 contender to Gunther's Intercontinental Title at Clash At The Castle.

The New Day are also set to appear on the show as Woods makes his return to the Blue Brand. Last week, the Viking Raiders held a Viking funeral for the New Day after weeks of increasing tension between the two teams. The Raiders and New Day have both launched surprise attacks on one another over the last several weeks. What will the New Day have to say tonight?

We are live! Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome fans at home as Ricochet comes to the ring. Happy Corbin follows.