Backstage News On Gigi Dolin's Injury

Yesterday WWE announced that Toxic Attraction have been pulled from the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament due to an injury sustained by Gigi Dolin, and according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, that was due to her suffering a concussion.

The former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions were originally supposed to be part of "WWE Raw" this week to promote Friday's show, but it is unknown whether or not they are being officially brought up to the main roster.

Dolin and Jacy Jane were able to defeat Natalya and Sonya Deville in their quarter-final match, but it was during that encounter were Dolin reportedly hurt herself. They were originally scheduled to compete on "WWE SmackDown" later this week against Raquel Rodriquez and Aliyah, but that match has been changed.

Instead this week the company will be putting on a 'second chance' fatal four-way tag team match between all the teams that were defeated in the quarter-final stage of the competition, with the winners then advancing to face Rodriguez and Aliyah in the semi-final.

On the other side of the bracket, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai have already booked their place in the final of the tournament after they defeated Alexa Bliss and Asuka on "WWE Raw" this week, but it is currently unknown when the title match itself will be taking place.

Toxic Attraction were not initially meant to be in the tournament, but they replaced the team of Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark after the latter reportedly suffered an injury at NXT Heatwave during her "NXT" Women's Championship match against Mandy Rose. It had also been rumored that Lyons was unable to appear due to her Covid-19 vaccination status, but that is something she ended up refuting.