First Team Advances To Final Of WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament has been nothing short of chaotic. With feuds, replacements, and injuries all over the place, it'll be interesting to see which team comes out on the top with the championships. After this week's opening contest on "Raw," we now know one of the teams that will compete for the titles in the tournament final to be held on next Monday's "Raw".

After opening up "Raw" by antagonizing WWE Hall of Famer, Trish Stratus, the team of IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defeated Alexa Bliss and Asuka.

Kai and SKY have another big match coming up in the near future. They will team with Bayley in a six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle against Bliss, Asuka, and "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Though we now know one team for the final, we, unfortunately, have to wait one more week before finding out who the other team will be. This Friday's "SmackDown" was supposed to see Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne take on the team of Raquel Rodriquez and Aliyah. However, this is no longer the case. As announced earlier by WWE, Dolin, unfortunately, suffered injuries that have taken her, and partner Jayne out of the tournament.

Their spot in the tournament will be filled by the winner of a "Second Chance" Fatal Four Way Women's Tag Team Match on Friday's "SmackDown.". The participating teams will be the four that lost in the first round of the tournament: 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Tamina; Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop; Xia Li and Shotzi; and Sonya Deville and Natalya.