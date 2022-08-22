Major Update To WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament

More changes have come to the already upended WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

We already saw changes after Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark were pulled from the tournament. This was due to both women not being medically able to compete. After the duo was pulled, another team from "NXT" was called upon to make their main roster debut. Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne got the call and got the win over Sonya Deville and Natalya in a first-round match on this past Friday's "SmackDown.".

However, Dolin and Jayne have now been pulled from the tournament after WWE announced Dolin has suffered injuries. The extent of her injuries were not revealed. Following the announcement, Dolin tweeted a cartoon gif of a figure sitting and crying.

Dolin and Jayne were supposed to face Raquel Rodriquez and Aliyah on "SmackDown" this Friday, with the winners moving on to the tournament final. WWE will now hold a "Second Chance" Fatal Four Way Tag Team Match on Friday's "SmackDown." The teams participating in the match were not announced.

The other half of the tournament final is set to be decided on tonight's "Raw". Dakota Kai and IYO SKY will be facing Alexa Bliss and Asuka.

If Dolin and Jayne had won the tournament, they would've been the first and only team in history to win both the WWE and "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships. However, this potential record is now put on hold.