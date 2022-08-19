Toxic Attraction Makes WWE Main Roster Debut In Women's Tag Team Title Tournament

Two prospects from "NXT 2.0" took advantage of an unexpected opportunity on Friday night's "WWE SmackDown."

Sonya Deville and Natalya faced two-time former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. It was the WWE main roster debut for Dolin and Jayne who have spent nearly a year as part of the successful Toxic Attraction faction on "NXT 2.0" alongside the current "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose.

Dolin and Jayne seized the moment Friday night and scored the upset victory over Deville and Natalya. Jayne rolled up Natalya to get the pin. Dolin and Jayne now move on to the semifinals, where they will face the makeshift team of Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah.

Deville and Natalya were originally scheduled to face a different tandem from "NXT 2.0." Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark were part of the brackets revealed when the tournament for the vacant titles was announced. However, they were removed and replaced just hours before "SmackDown". Shawn Michaels announced Stark was dealing with an injury following her "NXT" Women's Title match against Rose on Tuesday. Michaels said Lyons was "medically unavailable."

Should Dolin and Jane go on to win the tournament, they would be the only team in history to hold both the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles and the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship. Their last reign was ended by Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez at "NXT's" Great American Bash special on July 5. After the titles were vacated, Dolin and Jayne had a chance to win them for the third time. However, they came up short as Katana Chance and Kayden Carter won the titles for the first time in their careers.