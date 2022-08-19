Possible Zoey Stark Injury Potentially Puts WWE SmackDown Match In Jeopardy

Although it has been announced on WWE.com – and is still currently listed on the site – that the final match in the first round of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament is set to take place tonight on "SmackDown," it appears that the match may be in doubt. "I have been told that Zoey [Stark] is injured," Bryan Alvarez revealed on the "Bryan and Vinny Show." I don't know how seriously, I don't know for how long, but she got hurt in the match [with Mandy Rose in which Stark unsuccessfully challenged for the "NXT" Women's Championship on "NXT 2.0" this week]. So now, and this is not confirmed, but I'm pretty sure, I believe that they are now out of the women's tournament."

Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons are so far still officially set to make their "SmackDown" debuts tonight, facing the team of Natalya and Sonya Deville. The winning team are set to advance to the semi-finals, with a match against Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah awaiting them. Stark has only just returned from a torn MCL/Meniscus injury that she suffered near the end of 2021. Stark returned to action on July 19, winning a 20-woman battle royal to earn a shot at the "NXT" Women's Championship.

The team of Stark and Lyons are now reportedly set to be replaced by a familiar "NXT 2.0" team. "And the team that will be replacing them is the team that, three weeks ago, I asked, 'Why the f**k aren't they the NXT representatives?' Because they're actually a team and former champions," Alvarez added. "I believe Toxic Attraction will be getting their spot in the tournament."

