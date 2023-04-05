AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (4/5): Tony Khan's Major Announcement, MJF Day, FTR Put Their AEW Careers On The Line

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for April 5, 2023!

Tonight promises to be a special episode as Tony Khan has promised he will make a very special announcement that has been hyped up as one of the most important in the history of the company. Elsewhere, the AEW World Champion will be getting celebrated on 'MJF Day,' which promises to be met with a huge atmosphere because the show is taking place in Long Island, New York.

The expected main event also has a lot on the line as the AEW World Tag Team Championships are on the line as The Gunns defend the gold against FTR, who have put their careers on the line in this encounter to earn a shot in the first place. That will not be the only title match on the show though as the AEW World Trios Championships are also going to be put on the line as House Of Black competes against Best Friends and Orange Cassidy. The champions attempted to attack the popular tag team on "AEW Rampage" last week, but they were saved by the AEW International Champion to set this match up.

HOOK will also be defending his FTW Championship against Ethan Page, whose faction has been causing problems for the upcoming wrestler for a while. The final title match of the night will see Jamie Hayter facing Riho in an AEW Women's World Championship encounter.

The Acclaimed will be giving their answer to the Jericho Appreciation Society's offer to join, while another person who has feuded with that faction will be in action as Ricky Starks faces Juice Robinson, who attacked him recently. Speaking of attacking, the Blackpool Combat Club are expected to speak on the show to explain their recent behavior, and finally, Sammy Guevara will be aiming to keep pace with the rest of the pillars as he faces Komander.