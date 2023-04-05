Huge Update On Nigel McGuinness' AEW Status After Working ROH Supercard Of Honor

Following his return to commentary at last week's Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, it looks as though Nigel McGuinness will continue to work under Tony Khan's wrestling umbrella. The AEW President and ROH owner announced today via Twitter that McGuinness is now "All Elite," calling the former Ring of Honor World Champion "a legend in pro wrestling."

McGuinness was released by WWE last October following a run as the color commentator for "WWE NXT" from 2017 to 2020, and then positions on "205 Live, "NXT UK," and "NXT Level Up" over the next couple of years. After nearly six months away from the spotlight, McGuinness made an appearance during the Zero Hour pre-show at Supercard of Honor and stuck around to do commentary for the entirety of the event — the first time McGuinness has returned to Ring of Honor since 2016.

As of now, it's not entirely clear what McGuinness' position will be going forward. Though he received the "All Elite" graphic, Khan previously hinted that McGuinness would be a good fit for commentary on the revamped Ring of Honor brand. While McGuinness will almost certainly do commentary for one of the two companies, it's not an impossibility for the former ROH and Pro Wrestling NOAH performer to step back into the ring.

McGuinness hasn't wrestled since 2011, after dealing with a series of injuries and eventually being diagnosed with hepatitis B. In recent years, however, McGuinness has gone on the record a number of times stating that he could wrestle again if he wanted to. Still, it seems much more likely that McGuinness will stay at the commentary desk, where he's built up a great deal of skill over the last decade.