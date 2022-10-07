Backstage Update On Nigel McGuinness' WWE Status

Following WWE's commentary team reshuffle yesterday, a major update on the status of Nigel McGuinness' deal with the promotion has been revealed. According to PWInsider, McGuinness was let go by the company earlier this week. The 46-year-old, who joined WWE as a commentator in 2016, called the in-ring action for the "NXT" and "NXT UK" brands, later commentating on "WWE Main Event" and "205 Live" during his tenure.

McGuinness' arrival in WWE had been something of a heartwarming move for him, having initially lost a performer's deal with WWE in 2006 after disclosing a prior bicep injury that, according to WWE's doctors, required surgery; McGuinness was unable to afford it and WWE pulled out of the deal. McGuinness ultimately made his commentary debut for the company during the WWE United Kingdom Tournament in January 2017, joining Michael Cole — the man who recommended him to WWE — at the commentary desk. A documentary about McGuinness' career, Chasing the Magic: The Nigel McGuinness Story, was released by the company two years after he joined WWE.

McGuinness began his pro wrestling career in 1999, and would go on to compete for promotions such as Ring of Honor and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, now better known as Impact Wrestling. It was during McGuinness' time with Ring of Honor that he really made his name, winning the ROH World Championship and ROH Pure Championship, while putting on stellar in-ring matches with the talent such as Bryan Danielson, Seth Rollins (known as Tyler Black in ROH), and KENTA. McGuinness would initially join TNA in 2009 under the name of Desmond Wolfe, before he was forced to retire from the ring in 2011 after being diagnosed with Hepatitis-B.