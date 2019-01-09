Nigel McGuinness WWE Documentary Trailer, New "Browsey Acres" Episode From Ronda Rousey, WWE Stock

- Above is the latest episode of the "Browsey Acres" YouTube series from RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and her personal YouTube channel. This series features happenings from the farm that Rousey and husband Travis Browne own, and live on. The latest episode features the family going on their annual goat walk, which ends with the happy couple dancing.

- WWE stock was down 2.25% today, closing at $78.92 per share. Today's high was $81.71 and the low was $77.92.

- As noted, a documentary on Nigel McGuinness will premiere after WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" goes off the air on the WWE Network this Saturday. "Chasing The Magic: The Nigel McGuinness Story" will run for one hour and will premiere at 4:30pm ET after Takeover ends.

Below is the synopsis and a new promo for the doc:

"The story of Nigel McGuinness, a man with lifelong aspirations of becoming a WWE Superstar, whose career was unceremoniously cut short."