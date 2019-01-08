News On WWE Changing Royal Rumble PPV Title Match, Possible Plans For Big WrestleMania Match

At The Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Sasha Banks. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that Charlotte Flair was originally supposed to face Ronda for the title at the event in a rematch from their Survivor Series encounter. WWE nixed that, instead giving Sasha the opportunity.

Ronda has been adamant about facing Sasha before. On the PWI Podcast a few months back, Rousey was hesitant at first to face Sasha, but was enticed with the idea.

"I would really love to wrestle Sasha Banks," Ronda stated. "I think I've just been so impressed watching her work, and see her in the back, and see her work. And I was already a fan of her's before. I think that we would be able to make something great together and I think she has given a lot of women their best matches ever. But I almost feel like I'm not at the right level yet for her. I really think that we could make something really special and really great, but I don't know that I'm at the level that's ready for that yet and I don't know if the company would ever like that, but in a perfect world, I would definitely love that for sure."

The idea going around, according to Meltzer, is that a three-way bout between Rousey, Charlotte and Becky Lynch could happen at WrestleMania. It is still under consideration, and plans can change. There is also the possibility that Charlotte faces Rousey at the PPV leading up to WrestleMania.

The Royal Rumble takes place Sunday, January 27th inside Chase Field in Phoenix Arizona.