Exclusive: FOX Wants Ronda Rousey On SmackDown In 2019

Wrestling Inc. has learned that FOX wants to have Ronda Rousey on the SmackDown roster when SmackDown Live! moves to the network. FOX feels that Rousey's MMA background, popularity and credibility as an athlete will be a major selling point to promote the show.

As previously reported, FOX reportedly wants SmackDown to have more of a sports direction and feature less comedy to fit in with their other sports programming. The addition of Rousey to SmackDown Live is expected to make her a main player in their efforts to do cross-promotional campaigns between WWE and FOX's other programs.

As noted, UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier was recently invited for a tryout to WWE as a commentator. According to reports, FOX likes Cormier and wants WWE to sign him as a commentator. Cormier had to postpone the tryout because of his title defense against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230 earlier this month, but recently told Busted Open Radio that he still plans to audition.

Rousey is the current RAW Women's Champion. While WWE usually executes brand trades shortly after WrestleMania, it will be interesting to see if they hold off until SmackDown moves to FOX in October of 2019.

Ross Kelly contributed to this article.