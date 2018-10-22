As earlier noted, Daniel Cormier recently talked about wanting to commentate in the WWE, and said that his audition had to be pushed back because of his upcoming fight at UFC 230. Daniel Cormier will defend the UFC Heavyweight Championship against Derrick Lewis in the main event, inside Madison Square Garden on November 3rd.

Dave Meltzer shed some more light on the situation during the most recent Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer noted that the Fox executives like Cormier, and with UFC moving to ESPN from 2019, the network wants Daniel Cormier to sign with the WWE as a commentator.

"The Cormier thing is, Fox wants Cormier", Meltzer revealed. "That's the deal. That's where that (news) comes from. Vince isn't yelling as much at the guys on SmackDown every week, because Vince doesn't go to SmackDown that much anymore. And they want him (Cormier) for SmackDown. Although when SmackDown's on Fox on Friday, that may all change. He (Vince) may be at every SmackDown again. But Fox wants Cormier, that's the deal with Cormier. Because number one, they want more of a sports presentation, and number two, they love Cormier from the UFC, and they don't want to lose him. So that's what that is about."

