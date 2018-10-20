- UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier sat down with members of the media in Las Vegas on Friday to discuss a number of subjects. Cormier will defend his heavyweight belt next month in New York City at UFC 230 vs. Derrick Lewis.

In the video above, Cormier talks about having to postpone a planned tryout to be a WWE commentator, how a bout in the pro wrestling promotion vs. Brock Lesnar would go down, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match and more. Cormier said that his last minute fight with Lewis caused him to postpone the WWE tryout.

"I have been talking to the WWE because they wanted me to go in and do an audition as a member of the commentary team," Cormier revealed. "That was my private little thing. Because of the fight, I had to push it back. So there might be some DC in WWE s--t coming."

Cormier is expected to be stripped of the light heavyweight title so that Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson can meet for it at the end of the year.

Daniel Cormier just said he postponed a WWE commentary tryout in Orlando to train for UFC 230. But he'll do it after the fight. It's something he wants to do and he's excited about. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) October 19, 2018

- An injury to Luke Rockhold has scrapped plans for the former UFC middleweight champion to meet Chris Weidman next month at UFC 230 from Madison Square Garden. Rockhold won the title when he finished Weidman back at UFC 194 via fourth round TKO.

In place of that match, Weidman will remain on the card and face former Strikeforce champion Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza. Souza was scheduled to face David Branch that night, but Branch will now take on Jared Cannonier according to multiple reports.

UFC 230 features Daniel Cormier defending his heavyweight belt vs. Derrick Lewis.

- Nate Diaz had more to say about Dustin Poirier pulling out of a planned UFC 230 fight with him on Twitter recently. The fight was called when Poirier bowed out with an injury, but "The Diamond" will not need surgery to repair his injury.