Ronda Rousey Reveals Her Dream WWE Opponent, Wants Equal Number Of Men And Women's Matches

Reigning WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was recently a guest on the PWI Podcast with Al Castle and Dan Murphy. Among many other pro wrestling topics, Rousey discussed whether she would like to headline WrestleMania, her dream opponent, and other moves WWE can make to advance women.

During the interview, Rousey claimed that it is time for women to headline WrestleMania. While 'The Arm Collector' would love to be the first woman to headline WrestleMania, she recognizes that the decision is out of her hands.

"Yeah, I would love to be one of the first women to headline WrestleMania. I think it's time. But it's not up to me. Even if it's just somebody [else], I just think it's time for any women to be headlining WrestleMania. I don't own a multimillion dollar company and I don't make these decisions. And so, maybe my opinion about when it's time is different somehow! There may be a lot of things I'm not seeing or factors I'm not taking in, but yeah, I think I would love to be one of the first women to headline WrestleMania. But that's something that is completely out of my control and so I'm not going to invest any of my happiness in whether that happens or not. If it does happen, I'll be like, 'hell yes, this is amazing! Let's go women! Woohoo!' But I'm not going to be, like, crying at home for weeks because I didn't get to headline WrestleMania." Rousey added, "if any women get to headline WrestleMania, I will be just as happy for them as I would be for myself because I just think it needs to happen."

According to Rousey, her dream opponent is four-time WWE RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks. With that said, Rousey does not feel that she can give 'The Boss' her best outing at this point in 'The Rowdy One''s professional wrestling odyssey.

"I would really love to wrestle Sasha Banks. I think I've just been so impressed watching her work, and see her in the back, and see her work. And I was already a fan of her's before. I think that we would be able to make something great together and I think she has given a lot of women their best matches ever. But I almost feel like I'm not at the right level yet for her. I really think that we could make something really special and really great, but I don't know that I'm at the level that's ready for that yet and I don't know if the company would ever like that, but in a perfect world, I would definitely love that for sure."

Aside from seeing women headline WrestleMania, Rousey would like to see women equal the number of men on the WWE roster. Similarly, Rousey would like women to have as many matches on any given card as the male talent.

"I would just like to see women represent 50% of the roster and 50% of every card. I don't think that's too unreasonable." Rousey noted, "I think that's a far way down the line, but I think it's a good goal to pursue."

Click here to hear the interview. If you use any of the quotations from this article, please credit the PWI Podcast with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: The PWI Podcast