Ronda Rousey Hypes "Armbar Vs Dis-Armher", Behind The Scenes At WWE Evolution, WWE UK Return

- WWE has released a new episode of their "WWE Day Of" series on-line. In this installment fans are treated to a behind the scenes look at last Sunday's WWE Evolution PPV. Including candid comments from many of the female Superstars as they prepared for the first-ever all-women's WWE PPV.

- WWE will be returning to the United Kingdom and Ireland in May of 2019. The WWE RAW and SmackDown rosters are currently in the UK touring and doing WWE Live events. Here is the full release from WWE regarding next year's tours:

Your favorite Superstars from Raw and SmackDown make their way back to the United Kingdom and Ireland in May 2019 for eight WWE Live Events, plus broadcast editions of Raw and SmackDown LIVE. Tickets are available starting Friday, 23 November, at 10 a.m. local time, at www.bookingsdirect.com. (For Belfast and Dublin, go to www.ticketmaster.ie.) The WWE Live U.K. tour runs from 8 May through 18 May, with installments of Raw and SmackDown LIVE broadcasting from London's O2 Arena on 13 and 14 May, respectively. See Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Dean Ambrose, Daniel Bryan, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, The Miz, Samoa Joe, The New Day and many more* in person for unbelievable WWE Live action throughout England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Get your tickets on 23 November to each of the WWE Live Events listed below, and be sure to talk about the May tour on social media using the hashtag #WWEUKTour. WWE LIVE MAY 2019 TOUR DATES: Tickets for Belfast and Dublin Live Events available at www.ticketmaster.ie Wednesday, 8 May: SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland Photos: WWE Live thrills in Belfast, May 2018 Thursday, 9 May: 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland Video: Elias name-drops Bono in Dublin | Photos from the event Tickets for U.K. Live Events available at www.bookingsdirect.com Sunday, 12 May: Echo Arena, Liverpool, England Liverpool celebrates Rusev Day at WWE Live, May 2018: photos Monday, 13 May: Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth, England Video: No party in Bournmouth? No Way, Jose! | Photos from the event Monday, 13 May: Raw at O2 Arena, London, England Ronda Rousey's "Rowdy" London debut: August 2018 event photos Tuesday, 14 May: SmackDown LIVE at O2 Arena, London, England Sasha Banks, Bayley tour Arsenal training grounds in London: August 2018 photos Wednesday, 15 May: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, England WWE Live delivers the action to Birmingham: May 2018 Thursday, 16 May: FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield, England May 2018 photos: Sheffield is "too sweet" thanks to AJ Styles, Gallows & Anderson Friday, 17 May: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, Wales WWE Live electrifies in Cardiff, November 2017: photos Saturday, 18 May: Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle, England Video: "Yes!" Movement returns to Newcastle, May 2018 *Talent referenced and depicted above is subject to change.

- WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch have already begun going back and forth on social media. Lynch recently went so far as saying Rousey "tried" to follow her at WWE Evolution. Rousey has just released the following on Instagram hyping their WWE Survivor Series bout and the "Armbar Vs. Dis-Armher" submission finishers of both women: