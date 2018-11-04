"Woken" Matt Hardy Gets Physical At WWE Live Event In Madrid (Video)

Yesterday's WWE Live event in Madrid, Spain ended with the WWE locker room filling the ring for a brawl. In the end it was Braun Strowman standing tall that sent the crowd home happy but there was another name of note in the ring. Former WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy made his in-ring return as part of the bench clearing melee and can be seen physically mixing it up in the following fan video that was tweeted out:

Not seen in the melee is Matt Hardy's former Deleter of Worlds tag-team partner, Bray Wyatt.

See Also Bray Wyatt Resurfaces On-Line With Demonic Tweets

Hardy made his final WWE in-ring appearance at a WWE Live event on September 16th. At the time Hardy teased he could be done competing but recently has seemed more optimistic about an in-ring return. Going so far as to tease a Hardy Boyz reunion for the December 1st WWE Live event in Mexico City, Mexico. Hardy was last seen in his House Hardy Halloween special which aired immediately following WWE Evolution last Sunday night.

Hardy has already shared the following on Twitter today confirming that he will be at the WWE Live event later today in Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona: