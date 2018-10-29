Becky Lynch Takes A Shot At Ronda Rousey, No More WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn" Events?, Evolution

- Cathy Kelley recaps the WWE Evolution pay-per-view in this new video.

- It looks like the final WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn" event took place during SummerSlam Weekend this past August, which was "Takeover: Brooklyn IV."

It was noted in new promotional material for WrestleMania 35 Travel Packages that the Takeover event during WrestleMania 35 Weekend will be branded as "Takeover: New York." That show will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Triple H and WWE have considered the "Takeover: Brooklyn" events to be the biggest shows of the year for the yellow brand. All four took place during SummerSlam Weekends. SummerSlam 2019 is set to take place in Los Angeles at the Staples Center.

See Also Video: Becky Lynch Makes Bold Statement After WWE Evolution

- SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter this morning and tweeted a shot at RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, as seen below. A hot topic on social media during WWE Evolution last night was how Ronda and Nikki Bella had to "follow" the tremendous Last Woman Standing Match between Becky and Charlotte Flair.