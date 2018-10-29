Bold Statement From Becky Lynch, Stephanie McMahon Gives Thanks For Evolution, Kane & The Undertaker

- Above is video of SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch talking to Dasha Fuentes after winning the Last Woman Standing match over Charlotte Flair at WWE Evolution.

"I think that match, that performance, was a warning to every other girl on every roster," Becky said. "That I am the man, and that I am the champion, and I'm going to do whatever it takes to stay there. Charlotte Flair is the most decorated WWE Superstar we might have across both rosters, male or female. She's got 7 combined titles, I think. And I left her laying there and I hope she couldn't even stand. I'm the man, I'm the champ. I'm going to stay that way. I'm not going to be a 7-time champion because I'm not losing this."

- A new WWE Network Collection on Kane and The Undertaker is now available for viewing. The full content listing is at this link. WWE announced the following on the addition:

The Brothers of Destruction collection available on WWE Network Deadly and demonic on their own, when The Undertaker and Kane combine forces the result is just too powerful to be kept apart. The Brothers of Destruction have scorched a fiery path of carnage while dominating some of the most powerful tag teams of all time. With this new WWE Network collection, see the sinister siblings battle "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Triple H, Edge and Christian, Rated RKO, The Shield, and more. All families fight, but the Brothers of Destruction have been taking it to hellish extremes for over 20 years.

- Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following today to thank everyone for last night's Evolution pay-per-view: