Stephanie McMahon Says WWE Women's Tag Titles Are Coming "Sooner Than We Think"

Earlier this week, Sky Sports spoke with Stephanie McMahon and she noted the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles are coming "sooner than we think."

The tag titles is a topic that has been teased for months now, Sky Sports asked Stephanie the same question back in July and her response then was quite a bit different.

"Not quite yet, but that's absolutely something we've heard loud and clear from our fan base and it's something we're keen on implementing as soon as we are able to."

Sky Sports gave Stephanie's new statement to some of the women WWE Superstars to hear their reactions. Sasha Banks says it's been whispered for awhile, but would be happy to win them alongside Bayley.

"I've heard rumors that it would happen, but for Stephanie to say that, that's really awesome because that is a dream come true too," Banks said. "To work with my best friend, [Bayley], it's an honor and I'm really happy to have a match with her this Sunday."

Bayley was then told about the comment and she can't believe something like that could be a reality.

"I never thought of myself as a tag team champion," Bayley admitted. "You always want to go for the Women's Championship, which Ronda Rousey has right now, but it would be so cool to be the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, and if I can do that and be able to accomplish that with my best friend, it's like, 'Okay, we're doing it!'"

Ruby Riott of the Riott Squad says they're mentality, as a group, is if one (or two) win the titles, they're all champions and have succeeded.

"We've talked about it many times when it comes to any kind of titles, if one - or two - of us have them, then the squad itself has them," Riott responded. "That's how our relationship works, there's no animosity, there's no jealous between any of us. We want everyone in the group to succeed, and if one of us succeeds, we all succeed."

