WWE Officially Announces Changes To Commentary Teams

WWE has confirmed today's report from Variety concerning major changes to the company's commentary teams. The most significant change? A return to the two-man commentary booth across all three TV shows as well as premium live events.

The company announced that Michael Cole will remain on "WWE SmackDown," with former wrestler and "WWE NXT" commentator Wade Barrett joining him at the booth. Over on "WWE Raw," Kevin Patrick will pair up with Corey Graves, while Byron Saxton conducts backstage interviews and Jimmy Smith takes his leave from the company. Vic Joseph will remain on commentary for "NXT," with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T joining him to replace Barrett. As for the company's premium live events, fans can expect to hear Michael Cole and Corey Graves calling matches in a brand commentary crossover.

Meanwhile, Cathy Kelley, who departed the company back in February of last year, is making her return, and will serve as a backstage interviewer for "Raw," with Sarah Schreiber seemingly removed from the lineup. Over on "SmackDown," Kayla Braxton and Megan Morant will handle the backstage interviews, while on "NXT," McKenzie Mitchell will retain her position interviewing talent.

It doesn't seem as though any changes are being made as far as ring announcers go, with Mike Rome, Samantha Irvin, and Alicia Taylor all remaining in the same positions on their respective brands. The company does note that former NFL punter Pat McAfee will return to commentary once he has finished up with his "College GameDay" duties on ESPN.