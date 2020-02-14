Cathy Kelley is leaving WWE.

Cathy took to Instagram today and announced that Sunday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Portland" will be her last day with the company. She thanked Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, among others.

"I've typed out and deleted this about 20 times over the past few days, still unsure what to write... I have come to the decision to leave WWE, with Sunday's NXT Takeover being my last day," Cathy revealed. "If you know me, you know this was more than a job, you know how much I loved it and how difficult this decision was. But sometimes in order to have room for growth, you have to step away. ?I am so thankful for getting to live out a crazy dream the past four years. Thank you to the WWE digital team for being a platform that never stifled creativity. Thank you to Stephanie McMahon for being a mentor and inspiration in every way. Thank you to Triple H for heading up the best wrestling show ?currently on tv and letting me be a part of it. And thank you to everyone who has supported me, whether it's watching a video I've done or sending a tweet of encouragement. Words cannot begin to express how much it means."

"I'm not sure yet where my next chapter will take me, but I am damn excited for it. And I promise this isn't a goodbye, it's just a see you later," she continued.

Cathy was hired in 2016 after working for Afterbuzz TV. There's no word yet on what she has planned, but we will keep you updated.

Below is Cathy's full IG post: