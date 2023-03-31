Nigel McGuinness Returns To Ring Of Honor

Nigel McGuinness is back in Ring of Honor. The former ROH World Champion came out to a raucous reception from the crowd at the Supercard of Honor pay-per-view during the Zero Hour pre-show. After making his way out, he joined ROH's commentary team alongside Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman at the announcers' desk for the remainder of the show.

McGuinness was last involved with ROH in 2016. During his previous run with the company, he served as a commentator and as an on-screen authority figure. More prominently in ROH, McGuinness is known for his first run with the company where he wrestled many prominent stars of today such as Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn. Above all, McGuinness is known for his legendary bouts against Bryan Danielson in ROH.

After 2016, McGuinness departed ROH and joined WWE, where he made his debut on commentary during the company's United Kingdom Tournament in 2017. From there, he served as a commentator on the "NXT" brand. During his time with WWE, he also blended his voice to "205 Live," "Main Event," and "NXT UK." His time with WWE came to an end when he was released in late 2022.

Last night, McGuinness performed a magic show in Los Angeles. The show was advertised as a fusion between his two great passions, pro wrestling, and magic. Now it seems McGuinness had bigger plans for WrestleMania week in L.A. McGuinness' next known wrestling appearance will come in May at PROGRESS Wrestling's Super Strong Style 16 event.