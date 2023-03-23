Former WWE Announcer Nigel McGuinness Set To Perform In WrestleMania Week Magic Show

Nigel McGuinness is set to perform magic during WrestleMania week. The former WWE commentator and Ring of Honor World Champion will be taking to the stage for "CELEBRATION: The Magic of Nigel McGuinness" at the Illusion Magic Lounge in Santa Monica, California. The event is set to be one night only and will be McGuinness' first public magic show.

McGuinness' WWE tenure ended in late 2022 after he had spent six years with the company doing commentary mainly on the "NXT" and "NXT UK" brands. Before his commentary tenure with WWE, McGuinness was known for his world-class skill in-ring while wrestling for ROH and a brief tenure with Impact Wrestling (where he performed as Desmond Wolfe) before his retirement from wrestling. During his career, McGuinness has not been shy about his love for magic, even once calling it a "language."

The description of his upcoming magic show advertises, "After years of entertaining fans and friends with close-up magic, former Ring of Honor World Champion Nigel McGuinness is finally taking their suggestion to do his own show."

The event is promising to be a fusion of stories about McGuinness' career in pro wrestling through the medium of close-up magic. McGuinness will be making his first appearance for a pro wrestling promotion since his WWE release coming up in May at PROGRESS Wrestling's Super Strong Style 16 event. PROGRESS also recently parted ways with WWE, in the world of streaming. PROGRESS' contract to appear on Peacock alongside WWE content ended near the start of the year.

Tickets for McGuinness' magic show are currently for sale on Eventbrite starting at $30, and the show will take place on Thursday, March 30.