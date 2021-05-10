On the latest episode of WWE After the Bell, NXT UK commentator Nigel McGuinness spoke about Daniel Bryan following his match with Roman Reigns on SmackDown. Bryan lost the match and has been “banished” from SmackDown. Bryan’s WWE contract actually expired that night, and he is now a free agent. McGuinness has had a storied career with Bryan outside of the WWE and spoke to their relationship.

“Daniel Bryan, I remember when we first started out in the same locker room,” McGuinness said. “He’s a guy who our careers almost parallel each other until coming here to WWE and then we went off in very different directions. Good friend of mine, nothing but respect inside and outside of the ring. A lot of interesting theories on the world that we’ve shared on car rides.”

McGuinness also talked about the prospects of Bryan showing up in NXT or NXT UK and compared him to a WWE Hall of Famer in his ability to make others better.

“I’d love to see Bryan here,” McGuinness said. “To be honest with you, he’s the guy most like Kurt Angle, he has great matches with absolutely everyone and I think he’s a person that you just can’t help [learn from]. When you’re in the ring with someone with that talent, you can’t help but be brought up another level.

McGuinness continued to talk about the impact Bryan had on his career and discussed the parallels between the two. He mentioned how Bryan still has a lot left to provide the wrestling business and that he doesn’t see him retiring.

“He certainly did with me,” McGuinness said. “Our careers are certainly synonymous with each other in the early stages. I remember the first time I was in a locker room with him as well. We got there early, he was over in the corner of the locker room just reading a book and I had this very strange sensation that he was going to be a big factor in my career and vice versa and couldn’t be any more true than that.

“It’s great that he’s had the success that he’s had here, couldn’t be happier for him and I think he’s still got a lot that he can do. You mentioned perhaps coming to NXT or NXT UK, I think that would get a lot of people talking.”

