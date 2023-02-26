Nigel McGuinness Scheduled To Appear At Progress Wrestling's Super Strong Style 16

PROGRESS Wrestling announced via Twitter this afternoon that Nigel McGuinness will be appearing at its Super Strong Style 16 event. The event will last for three days, starting on Saturday, May 27, and going through Monday, May 29.

"SUPER STRONG STYLE 16‼️ EXCLUSIVE NEWS Nigel McGuiness will be appearing at #SSS16 What will this mean for Super Strong Style 16? Tickets will be on sale 8am tomorrow," tweeted the promotion.

This upcoming event will be McGuinness' first wrestling appearance since his release by WWE in October 2022. McGuiness was released last year after being in WWE since 2016 and during his time with the company, he called the in-ring action for "NXT," "NXT UK," "WWE Main Event," and "205 Live."

McGuinness' in-ring career began in 1999. He wrestled in Ring of Honor, holding the ROH Pure Title for 350 days and the ROH World Championship for 545 days. Some of his rivals included current AEW star Bryan Danielson and WWE star Seth Rollins.

He also wrestled in TNA (now Impact Wrestling), under the ring name Desmond Wolfe and teamed with former NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis (Magnus in TNA). The two were known as London Brawling.

McGuinness was forced to retire from the ring in 2011 after being diagnosed with Hepatitis B. His last match, according to Cagematch.net was against TJ Phillips at the APWA 3rd Annual Holiday Grand Prix on December 17, 2011. Since his unfortunate in-ring retirement, McGuinness has been working as a color commentator.