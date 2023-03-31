ROH Supercard Of Honor Live Coverage (3/31): Claudio Castagnoli Vs. Eddie Kingston, Reach For The Sky Ladder Match

Tracy Williams manages to take down Jeff Cobb early on by going for the knee, but the United Empire star is quick to grab the ropes, and he uses his power to block a takedown by launching Williams across the ring instead. Williams fires back with some forearm shorts, but Cobb manages to make a bigger impact with a thrust to the throat which is followed by a delayed running suplex.

Williams showcases his own strength with a suplex which he follows with a back elbow and further forearm strikes. He goes to the second rope only for Cobb to yank Williams down, but he immediately catches Cobb with a DDT as he comes down from that height. Cobb then tries to power up Williams, but he is able to revers with a roll-up which almost catches the big man out. Williams then misses with a couple of punches which allows Cobb to hit a German suplex and then a lariat. He quickly grabs Williams again and connects with Tour Of The Islands to secure the win.

Winner: Jeff Cobb

After the match Williams reaches out for a handshake and Cobb accepts the code of honor and shakes it.