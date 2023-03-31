ROH Supercard Of Honor Live Coverage (3/31): Claudio Castagnoli Vs. Eddie Kingston, Reach For The Sky Ladder Match
Tonight's event will be headlined by Claudio Castagnoli defending his ROH World Championship against his long-time rival Eddie Kingston, while brand new ROH World Tag Team Champions will be crowned in a 'Reach For The Sky' ladder match which will honor Jay Briscoe. Every ROH title will be defended tonight while there will also be a showcase singles match between Hiroshi Tanahashi and Daniel Garcia, and El Hijo Del Vikingo will defend the AAA Mega Championship against Komander.
Announced card for the main show:
- Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Eddie Kingston (ROH World Championship Match)
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Daniel Garcia
- El Hijo Del Vikingo (c) vs. Komander (AAA Mega Championship Match)
- Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata (ROH Pure Championship Match)
- Athena (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki (ROH Women's World Championship Match)
- Samoa Joe (c) vs. Mark Briscoe (ROH World Television Championship Match)
- The Embassy (c) vs. Blake Christian, AR Fox, & Metalik (ROH World Six-Man Championship Match
- The Lucha Brothers vs. Top Flight vs. The Kingdom vs. Aussie Open vs. La Faccion Ingobernable (Reach For The Sky ROH World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match)
Zero-Hour Matches
- Jeff Cobb vs. Tracy Williams
- Willow Nightingale vs. Miranda Alize
- Stu Grayson vs. Slim J
- Konosuke Takeshita vs. Willie Mack
Tracy Williams vs. Stu Grayson
Tracy Williams manages to take down Jeff Cobb early on by going for the knee, but the United Empire star is quick to grab the ropes, and he uses his power to block a takedown by launching Williams across the ring instead. Williams fires back with some forearm shorts, but Cobb manages to make a bigger impact with a thrust to the throat which is followed by a delayed running suplex.
Williams showcases his own strength with a suplex which he follows with a back elbow and further forearm strikes. He goes to the second rope only for Cobb to yank Williams down, but he immediately catches Cobb with a DDT as he comes down from that height. Cobb then tries to power up Williams, but he is able to revers with a roll-up which almost catches the big man out. Williams then misses with a couple of punches which allows Cobb to hit a German suplex and then a lariat. He quickly grabs Williams again and connects with Tour Of The Islands to secure the win.
Winner: Jeff Cobb
After the match Williams reaches out for a handshake and Cobb accepts the code of honor and shakes it.