Massive Update On CM Punk's Potential Return To AEW

After months of speculation on the status of one of wrestling's biggest stars, it now seems as though CM Punk will be returning to AEW. Fightful Select reports that there are tentative plans within AEW to bring Punk back at or around the June 21 edition of "AEW Dynamite," which will take place in Chicago. Punk's return may also be announced ahead of time, possibly at the Warner upfront in May.

While Punk is reportedly hoping to work with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, Fightful Select has gotten no indication that The Elite are interested, and no word of communication between them and Punk. The report does claim that at some point there was a meeting planned between Punk and Chris Jericho. Jericho was one of the subjects of an acidic rant on Instagram from Punk, calling the former AEW Champion "a liar and a stooge." Punk also targeted Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer and Jon Moxley as well in the tirade.

Punk has not been seen in AEW since September 2022, when he launched into a vitriolic promo against Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Tony Khan, and many of his co-workers at a press conference following All Out. Punk's words led to an altercation in his locker room involving Punk, Omega, The Bucks, Ace Steel, members of the AEW talent relations staff, and Punk's dog Larry, which was witnessed by AEW Chief Counsel Megha Parekh. The fallout from this turned Punk into a divisive figure in the wrestling business. AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood has been lobbying for Punk to return in time to wrestle at AEW's upcoming All In event in Wembley Stadium.