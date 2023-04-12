Dax Harwood Lobbies AEW To Bring Back CM Punk For Massive All In Match

Last week, AEW announced that the company will make their U.K. debut with All In London at Wembley Stadium in August. Since then, fans and talent alike have been fantasy booking the match card for what could be their biggest event yet. During the latest episodes of "FTR with Dax," Dax Harwood continued to pitch his personal dream match for the event and explained his reasoning.

"I think that if we want to get 40,000 or 50,000 tickets, the match we want to put on, the match that everyone wants to see as far as AEW goes, and I think it's CM Punk and FTR versus The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega," Harwood said. "That's what I think." He explained that the feuds could then separate at All Out the following week and reflected on how Tully Blanchard always said the best way to boost business is to pit the best against the best.

The current AEW World Tag Team Champion added that outside of the likes of Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul, and Cody Rhodes, he believes the biggest name in pro wrestling is Punk, especially in AEW. So in order for AEW to be taken to the next level and make more money, he recommends the company should book their biggest star on All In.

"Also, on top of saying that, I talk to Punk almost every day, and Punk misses wrestling. That's your headline," Harwood noted. "Punk misses wrestling, and Punk wants to come back. And he wants to give back to the fans, he wants to get back to wrestling. So I'll leave it at that."

