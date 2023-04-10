Dax Harwood's Dream Match For AEW At Wembley Stadium: The Elite Vs. FTR And CM Punk

Newly crowned AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR are sticking around AEW, and Tony Khan has his own big plans on the horizon bringing All In to the U.K. later this summer. Sounds like the perfect time to bring CM Punk back into the fold, right?

Well, if Dax Harwood had his druthers, all those elements would somehow come together at the same time for a pretty special occasion, as he told Uproxx about his dream match for that particular show. "CM Punk and FTR versus the Elite," Harwood shared in the interview. "That's gotta be it, right? If you want to sell 50,000 tickets and take this company to the next level, that's it, that's me dreaming. That's the dream match."

Punk has been persona non grata since September and his involvement in AEW's post-All Out backstage mess. And while Tony Khan has refused comment on Punk's status with the company, there had recently been signs the ground could have been softening for that potential return. However, an ill-advised social media post – since deleted — by Punk has thrown any progress made back into question as to whether his presence in the AEW locker room could ever work again.

But, if you're going to go all-in for All In, risk may have to be taken in order to draw big at the 90,000-seat Wembley Stadium on August 27. "That six-man tag in Wembley Stadium could help launch AEW to the next level," Harwood declared. However, until Punk's situation with AEW is more clear, that idea is likely off the table.