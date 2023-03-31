CM Punk's AEW Return Was Agreed To In Principle Before Recent Instagram Post

It's been nearly seven months since CM Punk last appeared in All Elite Wrestling, scoring a victory over Jon Moxley at All Out for the AEW World Championship, and taking part in the backstage drama that unfolded after the pay-per-view. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, the AEW star was reportedly close to negotiating a return to the promotion in recent months, setting up a comeback for one of the industry's biggest and most controversial stars. However, Punk's recent social media shenanigans may have shaken the situation up once again.

Meltzer states that a deal between Punk and AEW was "at least in principle agreed to," with AEW President Tony Khan in favor of bringing Punk back. However, last week's online controversy has reportedly furthered a rift in the backstage perception of bringing him back, with some still open to a Punk return and others staunchly against it.

Punk's deleted Instagram story from last week claimed that he was asked to work injured last summer, that Moxley refused to lose to him, and labeled fellow AEW star Chris Jericho as a "liar and a stooge." The story was posted in response to message board comments from Meltzer, claiming that Punk sent a "legal letter" to the promotion saying he wouldn't take part in the planned match against Moxley, but that "Tony [Khan] put his foot down," with Punk eventually agreeing to the match. Though it seems Punk and AEW were working toward a resolution, it remains to be seen what happens regarding AEW and CM Punk in the weeks and months ahead following this renewed controversy.