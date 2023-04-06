FTR Save AEW Careers, Win Tag Team Titles On Dynamite

It appears all those teases, hinting at FTR's return to WWE, were just to swerve fans. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are staying with AEW for the foreseeable future.

On last night's "AEW Dynamite," FTR defeated The Gunns in a Career vs. Titles bout to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship in Long Island, New York. After the match, FTR celebrated in the ring with Marc Briscoe and AEW President Tony Khan, essentially confirming that they had signed new contracts with the promotion.

During the closing stages of the bout, Austin Gunn clocked Harwood with a title belt, as the Gunns appeared in prime position to retain their championships. However, Harwood miraculously kicked out, following which FTR took out Colten Gunn with a stereo sunset flip. The sequence allowed Harwood to roll-up Austin for the pinfall victory.

FTR will now start their second reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions. Their previous reign, of 63 days, ended when they lost the titles to The Young Bucks at the Full Gear pay-per-view in November 2020.

The topic of FTR's contracts had been a talking point in pro wrestling over the past few months. Last month, Harwood urged wrestling fans to "respect our decision," assuring them that their decision would be made in the best interest of their families. The FTR vs. The Gunns feud dates back to last year and intensified when Austin & Colten secured an upset victory on the December 21 episode of "Dynamite." Subsequently, FTR lost their IWGP and AAA Tag Team Championships and took a sabbatical until last month's Revolution pay-per-view, where they returned and laid out The Gunns to set their sights on the AEW's tag titles. The Gunns initially rejected FTR's challenge but agreed after FTR offered to put their AEW careers on the line in a high-stakes match.

A clip of FTR celebrating with Tony Khan after last night's show can be seen below.