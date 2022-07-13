FTR has been one of the hottest wrestling teams in the last decade, winning championship gold on seven different brands to inspire their new nickname ‘Seven Star FTR’.

While on “Culture State”, one-half of the current AAA, IWGP, and ROH Tag Team Champions Dax Harwood named what he feels is missing from professional wrestling today.

“The match we had with The Briscoes, go back and watch it. There weren’t really any big moves. All it was, was selling,” Harwood said. “… The big suplex to the floor which did hurt like hell, we sold, all of us, all of us sold for like two minutes … The thing that makes them remember is their feeling, you know? How they felt. Again, the match with the Briscoes, they’re not going to remember the suplex to the floor. That’s not — they’re going to remember the feeling they got from that. That’s all there is to it.

“… That’s what’s missing in wrestling, is the emotion. My wife will watch when I’m on. She has no idea what a 450 feels like, or a Shooting Star Press, or even a Snapmare, you know? She doesn’t know what those feel like, but she knows what sadness feels like, and frustration, and happiness … So when you can make people feel that then you’ve got them, and that’s when it becomes a classic.”

FTR has told multiple stories in the ring that will be remembered for a very long time, with one of their most famous stories being against DIY in 2016 when the two teams were in “NXT.” FTR, known as The Revival in NXT, were the NXT Tag Team Champions, and DIY was doing everything in their power to win the titles and finally accomplished their goal at NXT Takeover: Toronto. DIY finally won the Tag Team Titles in a two-out-of-three falls match after being down one fall to zero.

Harwood referenced the match he and Wheeler had against The Briscoes at ROH Supercard on April 1st, 2022, where the two teams competed for 27 minutes in an intense and back-and-forth contest filled with selling and emotion. FTR walked away with the victory and the ROH Tag Team Championships, defeating the Briscoes who had held onto the tag titles for 111 days in their 12th reign with the championships after winning them back in December of 2021 at ROH Final Battle.

This will not be the last time The Briscoes meet FTR in the ring, as the two are set for a rematch for the ROH Tag Team Championships at ROH’s upcoming Pay-Per-View, Death Before Dishonor. FTR has held the AAA Tag Team Championships now for over 260 days, defeating the Lucha brothers for the titles back in October, they recently won the IWGP Tag Team Championships at Forbidden Door, and still hold the ROH Tag Titles. FTR has been ranked number one for an impressive number of weeks on AEW’s rankings scale but has yet to receive another shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit “Culture State” with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]