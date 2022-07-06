Much like it has been for Manchester City, 2022 is a year that’s been very kind to AEW tag team FTR. The duo of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood have racked up accomplishment after accomplishment while participating in several of the year’s most memorable matches. So what’s one more accolade to add to the resume?

It’s hardly a surprise that FTR was ranked as the number one contender for the AEW World Tag Team Championships today when AEW released their weekly rankings. This is nothing new for FTR, however, as a look at the rankings over the last several months will show that today’s #1 ranking gives Wheeler and Harwood their 14th straight week as number one contenders in AEW.

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday July 6, 2022 pic.twitter.com/RL0l3azJbL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 6, 2022

The longevity of FTR’s run at the top of the tag team rankings is made even more impressive considering we are only 27 weeks into 2022, meaning Harwood and Wheeler have been #1 contenders for more than half of the year. The duo first grabbed the top spot back on April 6; later that night, they would defeat the current AEW World Tag Team Champions the Young Bucks in the main event of AEW “Dynamite.”

Aside from the streak, FTR’s credentials speak for themselves. Harwood and Wheeler have now held the AAA World Tag Team Championships since October 16, 2021, when they defeated the Lucha Brothers for the titles on AEW “Dynamite”, the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions since April 1 when they defeated the Briscoes at Supercard of Honor, and recently, picked up the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships, defeating Roppongi Vice, Jeff Cobb, and Great O’Khan at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

With all the titles in FTR’s possession, anticipation is high for another potential match with the Young Bucks, who won the AEW World Tag Team Championships in a ladder match at AEW “Dynamite: Road Rager” weeks ago. As it stands, the two teams hold a 1-1 record against each other, with FTR winning the previous match, while the Bucks defeated FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at AEW Full Gear in November of 2020.

